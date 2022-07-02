Published: - Jul 02, 2022

Tasnim – Brazilian midfielder Jean Carlos is reportedly on the verge of joining Esteghlal football team.

The 30-year-old player currently plays for Brazilian club Náutico in Série B.

Esteghlal newly-appointed coach Ricardo Sa Pinto has reportedly shown interest in signing the Brazilian player.

Carlos started his playing career in Palmiras in 2010 and has also played in Goiás, Novorizontino, Coritiba, São Paulo and Mirassol.