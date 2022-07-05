Published: - Jul 05, 2022

Tehran Times - The 2022/23 Iran Professional League will start on Aug. 12, according to the Iran Football League Organization.

Esteghlal, who will be headed by Portuguese coach Ricardo Sa Pinto in the new season, are defending champions.

Malavan Bandar Anzali and Mes Kerman won promotion and replaced Fajr Sepasi and Shahr Khodro.

Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in the west Asian country. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Since 2013, the league comprises 16 teams. The winners of IPL and Hazfi Cup automatically qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages. The runners-up and the third-place teams should participate at the AFC Champions League Play-off round.

Persepolis are the most successful club with seven titles in IPL and 14 in total.