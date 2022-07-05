Published: - Jul 05, 2022

MNA – The Iranian legionnaire Mehdi Taremi has been nominated for 2021/22 I Liga Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Being the second top scorer in the competition, Taremi played for 2613 minutes in the top flight team in which he scored 20 goals.

Mehdi Taremi (born on July 18, 1992) is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

Earlier, the forward was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021.