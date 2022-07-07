Published: - Jul 07, 2022

PLDC - According to reports, Iraq’s Erbil SC have made a bid to acquire former Esteghlal and Team Melli right back Voria Ghafouri.

In a report on Wednesday, Rudaw noted that the Iraqi club are working on a “big surprise” for the fans as they will sign one of the “stars” of Asian football.

Waleed Arab, president of the club, acknowledged that they have already made their bid. “Several people suggested that we sign Voria Ghafouri,” he said.

According to the report, the Iranian player has asked for $377,000 for one season. Iran’s Foolad are also eyeing the experienced player.

The 34-year-old defender parted ways with Esteghlal weeks ago after six years. His decision came as the club's officials did not contact him for the extension of the contract this summer.

Ghafouri was the primary captain of Esteghlal during the past seasons and is considered one of the most favorite players among fans.