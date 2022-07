Published: - Jul 06, 2022

Tasnim – Havadar football team defender Mohammad Hosseini joined Esteghlal on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old defender has penned a two-year deal with Esteghlal.

Hosseini started his playing career in Fajr Sepasi in 2015 and has also played in Naft Masjed Sloeiman, Esteghlal Khuzestan and Machine Sazi.

Esteghlal is the Iran Professional League (IPL) defending champion.