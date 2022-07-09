Published: - Jul 09, 2022

Hull City are delighted to announce the return of forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on a permanent transfer from Fenerbahçe for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit.

The 21-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the Tigers, which includes a club option of a further year.

The popular Iranian international first moved to the MKM Stadium on loan from the Turkish giants in January.

He made 12 appearances for the Tigers – six of them starts – and scored his only goal in a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City which mathematically secured our Championship status.

His blistering pace and relentless work ethic quickly endeared him to the Hull City faithful, who awarded him the club’s Player and Goal of the Month awards for April.

Regarded as one of his country’s hottest young properties, Sayyadmanesh started his senior career with Esteghlal in his homeland before signing for Fenerbahçe in May 2019.

He became Iran’s youngest-ever goalscorer when netting on his international debut a month later and enjoyed loan spells with Turkish team İstanbulspor and Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk.

His performances for the latter, where he scored 12 goals in 35 league matches, saw him named one of the Ukrainian Premier League’s best 11 players for 2020/21.