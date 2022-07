Published: - Jul 15, 2022

PLDC - Sepahan football club announced the signing of Persepolis winger Ramin Rezaeian Friday night.

Media reports suggest that he will part company with the Persepolis football club to join the Qatari football team.

Sepahan have signed the player as replacement of Danial Esmaeilifar who joined Persepolis after parting ways with Sepahan.

The 32-year-old winger has also played for Saba Qom, Rah Ahan, KV Oostende, Al Shahania, Al-Duhail, Al-Sailiya and Persepolis.