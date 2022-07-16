Published: - Jul 16, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian international winger Ali Gholizadeh has reportedly been linked with a move to Turkish club Besiktas.

The 26-year-old player currently plays in the Belgium side RSC Charleroi.

Gazetefutbol.de has reported that the 16-time Turkish champion is interested in signing Gholizadeh.

Gholizadeh is under contract with Charleroi until 2025.

Besiktas French coach Valerien Ismael wants the player who can work on both wings.