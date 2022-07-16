Ali Gholizadeh Linked with Besiktas
Tasnim – Iranian international winger Ali Gholizadeh has reportedly been linked with a move to Turkish club Besiktas.
The 26-year-old player currently plays in the Belgium side RSC Charleroi.
Gazetefutbol.de has reported that the 16-time Turkish champion is interested in signing Gholizadeh.
Gholizadeh is under contract with Charleroi until 2025.
Besiktas French coach Valerien Ismael wants the player who can work on both wings.
Comments (0)
There are no comments posted here yet