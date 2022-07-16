Published: - Jul 16, 2022

Tehran Times - The technical committee of Iran Football Federation has previously announced its decision about parting company with Dragan Skocic but the federation is in dilemma about how to tackle the current crisis.

With little more than four months to go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals, the technical committee made a controversial decision about the future of the Croatian coach in the National Team.

So many experts and fans hit out at the decision and said that it’s not the right time to change the coaching staff.

Carlos Queiroz and Branko Ivankovic were two candidates to replace Skocic but the technical committee disagreed with them and announced the National Team should be led by an Iranian coach in the World Cup.

Afshin Ghotbi, Javad Nekounam, Amir Ghalenoei and Ali Daei are shortlisted for the hot seat but they have not received positive feedback yet.

Iran, headed by Skocic, booked their place at the 2022 World Cup in January as the first Asian team.

Skocic earned 15 wins out of 18 games in charge but lost two of his last three matches, including a 2-1 friendly defeat by Algeria in Qatar last month.

Now, the football federation faces dilemma over how to tackle the crisis.

Iran will participate at the World Cup for the sixth time in the country's history and on a third consecutive occasion.

The Persians will kick off their campaign against star-studded England on Nov. 21 before taking on Wales and the U.S in Group B.