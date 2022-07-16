Published: - Jul 16, 2022

PLDC - Belgium’s Charleroi SC has reportedly finalized a contract with Esteghlal to sign Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh.

The Belgian club and its Iranian owner Mehdi Bayat had long eyed the 21-year-old star from Esteghlal.

In his latest comments about the transfer, Bayat said he and the team’s coach are “crazy” about the midfielder.

“Hosseinzadeh is a young player. We are trying to ink a contract as soon as possible as we know there is a release clause in his contract and we have to pay to Esteghlal,” he said, according to Belgian media outlets.

“We will activate this clause and have already asked for his visa,” Bayat added.

The 21-year-old talent was among the key players of Esteghlal this season on the path to claiming the title of the Iranian Pro League.

According to a clause in his contract, Hosseinzadeh can pay $250,000 to Esteghlal and accept an offer from a European team.

The player joined Esteghlal last year from Saipa.

He scored eight goals for the Tehran-based team last season.

His shining led to an invitation to the national team, also persuading some foreign teams to make their bids for his acquisition.