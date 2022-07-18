Published: - Jul 18, 2022

Tehran Times - Iranian football club Tractor have reached an agreement with Portuguese midfielder Ricardo Alves Coelho da Silva.

The 29-year-old player will join the Iranian team from Kazakhstan’s Kairat.

Alves will reunite with Russian coach Kurban Berdyev in Tractor.

The Portuguese midfielder started his playing career in Belenenses in 2012 and has also played in Russian clubs Orenburg and Krylia Sovetov.

He will be Tractor’s second foreign player after Iraqi defensive midfielder Safaa Hadi who joined the Tabriz based football club in early July.