Ex-Iran Captain Dejagah Reaches Agreement with Foolad

Tasnim – Former Iran national football team captain Ashkan Dejagah has reportedly reached an agreement with Foolad football club.

The 36-year-old midfielder has most recently played for Qatari club Al Shahania.

Foolad, headed by Javad Nekounam, is going to make a splash in the upcoming season of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Dejagah represented Iran national football team 58 times and scored 11 goals.

He won a Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg in the 2008-09 season.

