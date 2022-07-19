Published: - Jul 19, 2022

Tasnim – Former Iran national football team captain Ashkan Dejagah has reportedly reached an agreement with Foolad football club.

The 36-year-old midfielder has most recently played for Qatari club Al Shahania.

Foolad, headed by Javad Nekounam, is going to make a splash in the upcoming season of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Dejagah represented Iran national football team 58 times and scored 11 goals.

He won a Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg in the 2008-09 season.