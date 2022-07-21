Published: - Jul 21, 2022

PLDC - Iranian striker Kaveh Rezaei has reportedly finalized an agreement to return to Esteghlal, five years after he departed the team for Belgium.

According to reports, he completed the club’s medical tests on Wednesday.

There have been numerous reports about his looming return to Iran during the past weeks.

New head coach of Esteghlal, Ricardo Sá Pinto, has also nodded to the transfer to further boost the team’s attacking power as he plans to defend Estaghlal’s title this season.

Rezaei departed Esteghlal back in 2017 to continue his professional career in Belgium where he played for several teams including Charleroi, Club Brugge, and OH Leuven.

He managed to score a total of 39 goals in his five-year stay in Belgium.

He has registered 18 caps for the national team during the past years but it seems that with the transfer, he seeks to secure a spot in Team Melli during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.