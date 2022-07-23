Published: - Jul 23, 2022

PLDC - Team Melli head coach Dragan Skocic says over-high expectations from the team in the 2022 World Cup will harm the team.

He made the remarks in a live interview with Iran’s state TV, days after the country’s football federation decided to continue cooperation with him.

The federation first declared that the Croat does not enjoy the qualifications for heading the team in the World Cup but according to reports, their failure to find a replacement led to giving the team’s responsibility to him.

The federation’s treatment drew wide condemnation in Iran as experts believe the measures have led to the undermining of the authority of Skocic as well as creating division among the team players.

Asked about what should be expected from the team in the top football event, Skocic pointed to the need to acknowledge realities and reminded the quality of the teams that Iran will take on in the event.

Excessive expectations will be to the detriment of the team, he stressed.

The team should not impose too much pressure on itself, however, all team members should acknowledge that they can shine against any rival, he said, adding, “I have high expectations from my players but I know that I should not pressure them too much.”

Iran to there to only defend

Talking about the team's style of playing in the 2022 World Cup, Skocic pledged to offer an offensive formation.

This does not mean that the team would abandon defense because the main aim is to achieve good results in every match, he said.

The coach added that the team will not engage in a sole act of defense.

This comes as former coach of the team Carlos Queiroz is criticized for offering defensive football in the past two editions of the World Cup.

Rumors not good for team

He appreciated the support for him that was recently mounted in Iran, noting that he will try his best to tolerate the pressures so that the team could achieve success in the World Cup.

He said that the rumors that some individuals spread without having any knowledge about him are not good for the team.

Skocic noted what has made him sad during recent developments was a bunch of lies that were circulating about him. Some groups create stories that are not real, he regretted.

These groups are outside the Iranian federation and they talked about different coaches for the team, the Croat said, noting that he acknowledges the position as a "hot seat" and the issue of national interest.

The coach noted that rumors usually start getting around when he is not in Iran.

He said he put too much effort into the success of Team Melli, calling on critiques to treat him with respect.

Pledge to make Iranians happy

Asked about Iran's captain in the World Cup, Skocic said he will adhere to the long tradition in Iran according to which a player with the most national caps is chosen as captain.

He also voiced support for the presence of Karim Bagheri on the team, noting that they will not hesitate to invite everyone that can help the team.

He revealed plans to hold a camp for the team in Turkey.

He referred to the need to return to Iran as soon as possible and take control of the situation, noting, "past mistakes should not be repeated."

“After all these years I know Iranian people and consider myself an Iranian and make efforts for the success of Team Melli.”

He assured the Iranian people that the results of the national team will make them smile.