Published: - Jul 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Manuel Henrique Tavares Fernandes joined Iranian football club Sepahan on Saturday.

The 36-year-old midfielder has penned a one-year contract with Sepahan for an undisclosed fee.

Fernandes started his playing career in Benfica in 2004 and has played in English teams Portsmouth and Everton and Spanish side Valencia.

He was a member of Portugal national team from 2005 to 2018 and has played 15 times for the Navigators and scored three goals. He represented Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Sepahan on Saturday also completed the signing of Burundian winger Elvis Kamsoba. The 26-year-old player has most recently played for Sydney FC.

He started his playing career in Australian team Playford City in 2012 and has also played in Adelaide Raiders, Melbourne Knights and Melbourne Victory . Sepahan has reportedly paid $400,000 release clause to sign the player.

The Isfahan based football club are determined to win Iran league after nine years.