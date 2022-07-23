Iran Football Federation Dismisses Reports on Skocic Testing Positive for COVID-19
Tasnim – Iran football federation denied some local media reports that Team Melli coach Dragan Skocic has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Croatian coach was supposed to return to Iran on Thursday but his travel was postponed.
The local media reports suggest that Skocic has tested positive for COVID-19 but the federation dismissed the reports.
Skocic was reinstated as head coach of Iran after a meeting between the board of directors of the Iranian federation and its technical committee last week.
