Published: - Jul 23, 2022

Tasnim – Iran football federation denied some local media reports that Team Melli coach Dragan Skocic has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Croatian coach was supposed to return to Iran on Thursday but his travel was postponed.

The local media reports suggest that Skocic has tested positive for COVID-19 but the federation dismissed the reports.

Skocic was reinstated as head coach of Iran after a meeting between the board of directors of the Iranian federation and its technical committee last week.