Tasnim – Iranian international striker Karim Ansarifard has been linked with a move to Lamia football team.

The 32-year-old forward plays at AEK Athens but has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements.

Ansarifard, who joined AEK in 2020, played 63 matches for the Greek team and scored 17 goals.

Lamia, which was founded in 1964, is a Greek professional football club based in Lamia, Greece.

The club plays in the Super League, the first tier of Greek football.

