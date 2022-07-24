Published: - Jul 24, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi scored a goal against Monaco in a friendly match Saturday night.

The Portuguese champion defeated the French team 2-1 in the preseason match at the Estádio do Dragão.

Taremi opened the scoring for Porto from the penalty spot in the 67th minute and Galeno made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Wissam Ben Yedder pulled a goal back also from the penalty spot (90′).