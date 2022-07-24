Taremi Scores As Porto Beats Monaco in Friendly [VIDEO]
Tasnim – Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi scored a goal against Monaco in a friendly match Saturday night.
The Portuguese champion defeated the French team 2-1 in the preseason match at the Estádio do Dragão.
Taremi opened the scoring for Porto from the penalty spot in the 67th minute and Galeno made it 2-0 four minutes later.
Wissam Ben Yedder pulled a goal back also from the penalty spot (90′).
