Taremi Scores As Porto Beats Monaco in Friendly [VIDEO]

Mehdi Taremi  

Taremi Monaco

Tasnim – Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi scored a goal against Monaco in a friendly match Saturday night.

The Portuguese champion defeated the French team 2-1 in the preseason match at the Estádio do Dragão.

Taremi opened the scoring for Porto from the penalty spot in the 67th minute and Galeno made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Wissam Ben Yedder pulled a goal back also from the penalty spot (90′).

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top