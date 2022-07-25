Published: - Jul 25, 2022

Tehran Times - Brazilian coach Osmar Loss Vieira has joined Persepolis coaching staff.

He will work as Yahya Golmohammadi’s assistant in the 2022/23 Iran Professional League (IPL).

Born in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul, Loss began his career with Internacional's youth team in 1994 and took charge of Serie A team Juventude in 2010.

Osmar Loss, 47, has also coached Brazilian football clubs Corinthians, Guarani, Bragantino, Vitória and Cianorte.

The Iranian giants have already hired Brazilian goalkeeping coach Welesley Antonio Simplicio, nicknamed Neneca.