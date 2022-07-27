Published: - Jul 27, 2022

Tasnim – Malian forward Adama Niane has arrived in Tehran to finalize his contract with Nassaji football club.

Niane, 29, has previously played in French clubs Nantes, Troyes and Sochaux.

He has most recently played at French club Dunkerque.

Nassaji, headed by Hamid Motahari in the 2022-23 Iran Professional League, will also take part in the 2022 AFC Champions League as Iran’s representative.

The Ghaemshahr-based club, who won Hazfi Cup in late April, will play Iran league champion Esteghlal in Iran’s Super Cup.