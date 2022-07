Published: - Jul 27, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian defender Hojat Haghverdi, who plays for Azerbaijan national team, joined Tractor football club on Wednesday.

Haghverdi, 29, started his playing career in Aboomoslem in 2013 and after playing for Zob Ahan and Paykan joined Azerbaijani club Sumgayit in 2021.

He has also played for Azerbaijan national team 11 times.

The details of Haghverdi’s contract have not been released.