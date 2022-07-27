Published: - Jul 27, 2022

Tasnim – Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo di Mauro Vagenin, known as Gustavo, has reportedly been linked with a move to Iran’s Tractor.

The 30-year-old player currently plasy for Romanian club Liga I club CS Universitatea Craiova.

Gustavo has also played in Italian clubs Salernitana, Novara and Messina.

Tractor, headed by Kurban Berdyev in the 2022-23 Iran Professional League season, finished in 13th place in the 16-team table last season.