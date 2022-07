Published: - Jul 28, 2022

Tasnim – Zob Ahan football team defensive midfielder Sina Asadbeigi joined Persepolis.

The 25-year-old player has penned a three-year deal with Persepolis.

Asadbeigi started his playing career in 2018 in Paykan and has also played Havadar and Zob Ahan.

After parting company with Reza Asadi, Persepolis has completed the signing Asadbeigi.