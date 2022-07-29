Published: - Jul 29, 2022

PLDC - Former Esteghlal captain Voria Ghafouri has officially joined Foolad FC.

Earlier, a photo that showed Ghafouri privately training with a jersey of Foolad had gone viral on social media but the contract has been just inked by the sides after what Iranian media called "long" negotiations.

Hamid Reza Garshasbi, director general of Foolad, said the talks were prolonged due to financial issues, rejecting rumors that claimed some authorities were hindering the contract.

The 34-year-old defender is famous for his social and political stances.

The right-back parted ways with Esteghlal weeks ago after six years. His decision came as the club's officials did not contact him for the extension of the contract this summer.

Foolad have acquired several players in the summer window such as Ehsan Pahlavan, Saeed Aghaei, and Ali Ghorbani but Ghafouri can be considered their bombshell.

Ghafouri was the primary captain of Esteghlal during the past seasons and is considered one of the most favorite players among fans.