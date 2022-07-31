Published: - Jul 31, 2022

Tasnim – AEK Athens football forward Karim Ansarifard has reportedly caught the eyes of Cypriot clubs Omonia and APOEL

The 32-year-old Iranian striker, who has been playing in AEK since 2020, has previously played for Olympiakos Piraeus.

In the last two years, he made 33 appearances for AEK and scored 13 times.

As previously reported, there had been contacts with Omonia, which is strongly interested in signing the player, while APOEL has also entered into the race.

Recent reports have stated PAS Lamia in the Greek Super League is also looking to sign the Iranian forward.