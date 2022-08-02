Published: - Aug 02, 2022

PLDC - FIFA has called on the Iranian football federation to make necessary arrangements for the presence of women spectators in the 2022-23 edition of Iran's Professional League.

The request has been made through an official letter a few days ago as the Iranian federation is planning the new season.

According to local sources, FIFA’s demand is not legally binding as it has asked for increased interaction between the Iranian federation and international institutions for preparing the ground for attendance of female spectators.

The letter also acknowledges some of the measures adopted by Iran following the controversial incidents that happened in Mashhad on March 29 ahead of a match between Iran and Lebanon.

Women were not allowed into the stadium in Mashhad. A viral video that showed a security force using pepper spray against women drew wide condemnation in Iran.

Earlier, the Iranian Sports Ministry had announced plans to take necessary steps and actions for the attendance of female spectators but it seems that no effective operational measure has been carried out.

Only 30% of stadiums' capacity can be used for now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.