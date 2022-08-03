Published: - Aug 03, 2022

Tasnim – Brazilian Osmar Loss Vieira has been officially named assistant coach of Persepolis football club.

The Brazilian, who arrived in Tehran, Iran Sunday night, has penned a one-year contract with Persepolis.

Born in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul, Loss began his career with Internacional's youth setup in 1994.

Osmar Loss has coached Brazilian football clubs Corinthians, Guarani and Vitória.

Osmar has replaced Hamid Motahari who left Persepolis to lead Nassaji.