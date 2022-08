Published: - Aug 09, 2022

Tasnim – Brazilian striker Alef Manga has reportedly reached an agreement to join Iranian football club Persepolis.

The 27-year-old forward plays in Brazilian club Coritiba on loan but media reports suggest that he is on the verge of joining Persepolis.

Manga has scored seven goals in 16 matches in the Brazilian Serie B side.

Persepolis had previously been linked with Dutch forward Jurgen Locadia but the two sides failed to reach an agreement.