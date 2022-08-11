Published: - Aug 11, 2022

PLDC - According to the latest announcement, fans cannot attend stadiums in the first week of the new season of Iran’s Pro League.

Problems that exist in online ticket sale systems have been named as the main reason behind the decision.

According to the Iran Football League Organization, as long as the problems are not resolved, all matches of the league will be held with no fans on the seats.

The 2022/23 Iran Professional League will start on Aug. 12.

Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in the west Asian country. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Since 2013, the league comprises 16 teams. The winners of the IPL and Hazfi Cup automatically qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages. The runners-up and the third-place teams should participate in the AFC Champions League Play-off round.