Published: - Aug 12, 2022

Tasnim – South Sudanese winger Valentino Kuach Yuel officially joined Iranian football team Aluminum.

Yuel has most recently played at Australian team Newcastle Jets.

He is Aluminum’s second foreign player after Colombian midfielder Hansel Zapata.

The 27-year-old player has played six matches for his national team and scored one goal.

Aluminum is scheduled to play Havadar in Matchweek 1 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.