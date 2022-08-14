IPL: Persepolis held by 10-man Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

Nader Mohammadi  

Persepolis Zob Ahan

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team were held to a goalless draw against 10-man Zob Ahan on Matchweek 1 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

In the match held in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium, Nader Mohammadi was sent off in the 53rd minute after receiving his second yellow card but Persepolis’s strikers lacked the cutting edge.

In Ahvaz derby, Foolad and Sanat Naft Abadan shared the spoils in a goalless draw and Gol Gogar defeated Tractor 2-1 in Sirjan.

