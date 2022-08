Published: - Aug 18, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian winger of Hull City Allahyar Sayyadmanesh sustained an injury in the match against Burnley on Tuesday.

Hull City coach Shota Arveladze said the player will be sidelined for five or six weeks.

The match finished in 1-1 draw and City remained unbeaten after four games.

Sayyadmanesh is a member of Iran national football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.