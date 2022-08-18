Published: - Aug 18, 2022

Iranwire - The former manager of Persepolis FC is set to file a second complaint against the club for non-payment of tax, ISNA news agency reports.

Branko Ivanković, who coached the team from April 2015 to mid-2019, was awarded 1.1 million euros by a FIFA Tribunal in May 2020 over unpaid wages. Persepolis was also ordered to pay 100,000 euros each to his assistant and fitness coach.

The club was expected to pay the debt in full within 45 days. In August the acting general manager said “about 60 percent” had been paid, and acknowledged by FIFA, but conceded that “we cannot say the problem is 100 percent solved… The club has many financial troubles.”

On Thursday, ISNA reported that Ivankovic is poised to make a fresh complaint because after his contract was extended in 2016, a new clause stipulated that Persepolis would be responsible for paying taxes on it.

The semi-official news agency said according to its own follow-ups, Persepolis could owe an additional 11 billion tomans (US$367,000 or 362,000 euros). Until the money is paid, Ivanković is unable to travel to or from Iran.

Persepolis is now in comparatively better financial shape due to the sale of some shares on the stock market and part-payment of debts. The club has not yet commented on the prospect of a second case being brought by Ivanković.