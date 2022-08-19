Published: - Aug 19, 2022

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team were held to a goalless draw against Foolad in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

The Reds hosted Foolad in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis produced a poor performance in the match against Foolad in front of some 60,000 fans.

It was second goalless draw for Persepolis after they shared the spoils against Zob Ahan in the first week of IPL.

Tractor drew 1-1 with Zob Ahan in Tabriz, Mes Kerman defeated Paykan 3-0, Havadar finished in a 1-1 draw against Naft Masjed Soleyman, and Sanat Naft lost to Aluminum 1-0.

On Thursday, Esteghlal battled back to win 3-1 against Malavan, Sepahan defeated Nassaji 2-1 and Mes Rafsanjan were held to a goalless draw against Gol Gohar.