Published: - Aug 22, 2022

PLDC - Iranian striker and winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh may miss the 2022 World Cup due to an injury.

Hull City winger sustained a hamstring injury last week in the match against Burnley.

Earlier, Hull City coach Shota Arveladze said Allahyar would be sidelined for five or six weeks.

However, Hull City News, which is close to the English club, reported on Monday that Sayyadmanesh could be sidelined for at least three months.

This means that the 21-year-old talent may miss the chance to play in Qatar.