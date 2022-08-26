Published: - Aug 26, 2022

Tehran Times - Senegal football federation has confirmed the friendly match with Iran scheduled for late September.

Dragan Skocic's team will play the African powerhouses in their training camp in Austria on Sept. 27.

The Persians are supposed to play Uruguay in Austria four days earlier.

The Lions of Teranga will first play Bolivia on Sept. 24 in Austria and then meet Iran three days later.

Iran have been drawn in Group B along with England, Wales and the U.S. in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Senegalese are in Group A along with hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador.