Published: - Aug 26, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran national football team moved up one place in the FIFA world ranking released on Thursday.

In the Top 50, almost nothing has changed from the previous edition.

Brazil, Belgium and Argentina still occupy the podium places, while their immediate pursuers remain in the same order they were in June.

Only Iran (22nd, plus 1) and FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar (48th, plus 1) move up one place apiece.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Oct. 6.