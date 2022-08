Published: - Aug 28, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis Uzbek forward Sherzod Temirov joined Paykan football club on Sunday.

The 23-year-old forward joined Persepolis from Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in early March but failed to meet the expectations.

He scored just one goal for the Reds.

Persepolis has already signed former VfL Bochum forward Jurgen Leonardo Locadia.