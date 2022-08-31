Parhizgar appointed FFIR caretaker Secretary General

Tehran Times - Davoud Parhizgar was appointed as caretaker of Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI)’s Secretary General on Wednesday.

He replaced Hassan Kamranifar in the post.

Kamranifar stepped down from his role on Tuesday soon after the federation’s General Assembly.

Mehdi Taj won the three-candidate race with 51 votes. The football federation acting president Mirshad Majedi earned 25 votes and Azizollah Mohammadi finished in third place with four votes.

Parhizgar has previously worked as caretaker of futsal committee of Iran.

