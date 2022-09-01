FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in Tehran

2022 FIFA World Cup  

FIFA World Cup Trophy

Tehran Times - The official championship trophy for the FIFA World Cup arrived in Tehran on Thursday from Sydney.

FIFA marketing executive Sarah Gandoin, Iran head coach Dragan Skocic, legendary goalkeeper Ahmadreza Abedzadeh and football federation newly-elected president Mehdi Taj attended the ceremony held at the Milad Tower.

This year's tour began in Dubai in May and for the first time, the trophy will visit all 32 nations that qualified for the tournament.

The tour will cover 51 countries in total.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

Iran are in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.

The trophy is awarded to the champions of the World Cup but remains in FIFA's possession, per regulations of the sport's global governing body. The team winning the tournament retains the authentic trophy temporarily and is later awarded the tournament edition trophy, called the Winner's Trophy, for permanent possession.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top