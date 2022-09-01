Published: - Sep 01, 2022

Tasnim – Former Esteghlal forward Cheick Diabate has reportedly reached an agreement with Persepolis football team.

The Malian striker has most recently played for Qatari club Al-Gharafa.

Diabate started his playing career in Bordeaux in 2008 and has also played in French clubs Ajaccio, Nancy and Metz.

He joined Persepolis’ archrival Esteghlal in 2019 and scored 17 goals in 33 matches for the Blues in two seasons.