Published: - Sep 04, 2022

Tasnim - FC Porto got back to winning ways in Barcelos with a 2-0 victory against Gil Vicente.

Mehdi Taremi produced a perfect half-volley in the 41st minute and Galeno made the scoreboard 2-0 on the stroke of halftime.

Porto sits third in the table after five weeks, three points behind Benfica.

The Dragons comfortably closed the game out, gaining confidence before their trip to Spain where they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.