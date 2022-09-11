Published: - Sep 11, 2022

Tasnim – The assistant coaches of Carlos Queiroz in Iran national football team have reportedly been unveiled.

The Portuguese coach was named as new head coach of Iran national football team on Thursday.

Media reports suggest that Queiroz has named his five assistants.

Roger De Sa (Assistant Coach), Ricardo Silva (performance coach), Alexandre Lopes (goalkeeping coach), Coach João Peixeiro (assistant coach/IT analyst), and Micael Moreira (physical therapist/rehabilitation coach) will be his assistants in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This list doesn't include any Iranian staff.