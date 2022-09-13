Published: - Sep 13, 2022

PLDC - Carlos Queiroz has named Alireza Mansourian as his Iranian assistant in Team Melli.

The Portuguese has informed the Iranian football federation to sign the 50-year-old as his assistant.

This comes as earlier reports had named Javad Nekounam as the primary choice for the position. However, it seems that Nekounam is not willing to part ways with Foolad FC.

Meanwhile, the fate of Vahid Hashemian who has acted as assistant of the team in the past three years is not clear yet. Reports suggest that Queiroz is set to hold a meeting with Hashemian soon.

Queiroz will arrive in Iran early on Wednesday concurrent with the start of Team Melli's camp in Tehran.

After being re-elected as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Football Federation, Mehdi Taj decided to bring Queiroz back to Iranian football.

Under the helm of Queiroz, Iran advanced to World Cup finals in 2014 and 2018. This will be the third World Cup presence of the Portuguese with Iran.