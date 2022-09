Published: - Sep 15, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian top-flight football club Sanat Naft parted company with its head coach Reza Parkas.

Parkas took charge of Sanat Naft ahead of the 2021-22 Iran Professional League season but the team has collected just four points out of six matches.

Former Havadar coach Reza Enayati is a candidate to replace Parkas in the Abadan-based football club.

Abdollah Veisi has also been shortlisted for the job.