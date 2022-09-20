Published: - Sep 20, 2022

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team forward Cheick Diabate has been sidelined for two months.

The 34-year-old Malian forward joined Persepolis on a one-year deal with an option for a further year in early September.

Diabate has sustained a foot injury in the training and will be out for between six and eight weeks due to the injury.

Iran Professional League (IPL) leaders Persepolis to meet Tractor in late September.