Published: - Sep 20, 2022

Tehran Times - Senegal national football team goalkeeper Edouard Mendy missed the match against Iran.

Lions of Teranga are scheduled to meet Team Melli in a friendly match on Sept. 27.

The Chelsea custodian was called up to the team but was forced to leave the team due to injury.

Mendy suffers knee injury and has missed the match against Iran in Vienna.

Senegal are drawn along with Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran have been also pitted against England, the U.S. and Wales.