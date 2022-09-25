Published: - Sep 25, 2022

Tasnim – Iran national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz expressed his satisfaction over the team’s victory against Uruguay.

Team Melli defeated Uruguay 1-0 in a friendly match Friday night in Austria courtesy of Mehdi Taremi’s goal in the second half.

“Well done lads. Team cohesion with all playing the game with a winning mentality,” Queiroz shared on his Twitter account.

“We must use what we learn in this game to improve our Football, always trying to be better,” he added.

Iran will play Senegal in another friendly match on Tuesday.