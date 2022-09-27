Published: - Sep 27, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran national futsal team are ready to start the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup when the Persians meet Indonesia in their opening match on Wednesday. The match will be held at the BSAAD AL ABDULLAH HALL (KUWAIT CITY) and will be broadcast on Varzesh TV.

Team Melli have won 12 titles out of 15 editions so far.

Vahid Shamsaei’s team are drown in Group C along with Lebanon, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei.

Iran will meet Chinese Taipei and Lebanon on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, respectively. The match between Iran vs Indonesia will be

Hossein Tayebi, who currently plays in Spanish club Palms, will be a key man in the team. The Iranian fans hope the 33-year-old reproduces his 2018 performance, where he scored 14 goals to earn the top scorer award.

“We will participate in the competition with a young team and I am sure they will make splash in Kuwait,” Shamsaei said.

“The young players can follow in the footsteps of the former stars. They are fully prepared for the competition,” he added.

The competition will be held in Kuwait from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8