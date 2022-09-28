Published: - Sep 28, 2022

Tehran Times - Long-serving Iranian coach Firouz Karimi was appointed as new head coach of Sanat Naft Abadan football team on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old coach replaced Reza Parkas who was sacked from his post last week following poor results in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Karimi has most recently worked as head coach of Tractor last season.

Sanat Naft are in 15th place in the 16-team table with four points out of six matches.

The Abadan based football team are scheduled to place Mes Rafsanjan on Oct. 2.